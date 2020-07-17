Outsourcing Beach Testing Not a Viable Option in Windsor-Essex

Outsourcing water quality tests at area beaches isn't a viable option.

That was the decision of the Windsor-Essex County Board of Health Thursday night.

A motion brought forward would have seen the testing of area beach provided by a third party.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette told the board that internal resources they simply don't have during the COVID-19 pandemic would still be needed.

Currently all area beaches have signage informing visitors that testing isn't being performed and the possible risks involved if they enter the water.

The board voted to add 22 staff members dedicated to the pandemic at the meeting to free up inspectors, but that won't happen before beach season ends.