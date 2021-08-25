Outstanding 'Manager of the Year Award' for local McDonald's manager

A local manager of a McDonald's in Windsor has been named as one of the very few 2021 Outstanding Manager of the Year Award winners.

The prize recognizes the exceptional leadership of McDonald's restaurant managers across Canada.

Brian Bates, who manages the McDonald's location on Walker Road, is now part of only the top 10% of managers working across over 1,400 restaurants Canada wide to win the award.

Bates says it came as a bit of a surprise, but a pleasant one.

"All the hard work that myself and my team did was being recognized," says Bates. "I definitely could not have gotten that award without the team that I have, I have just an absolutely incredible group of people working at my restaurant."

He says like everyone working in the restaurant industry, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge.

Bates says his staff has done everything they could during the past 18 months to try and make the experience for customers as good as possible given the circumstances.

"Everybody's done a great job following all of the procedures, the new cleaning protocols and all the PPE they've been asked to wear," says Bates. "It's been a challenge, but everybody's done an excellent job at following all of those new rules so everyone is safe."

He started working for McDonald’s 10 years ago as a member of the drive-thru crew, and has worked at seven different locations since starting in 2011.

Bates says the award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of his crew, and the way people are treated.

"We have a saying whether you're here for a year or a career, we like to make sure that everyone that comes through our doors has a great experience," says Bates. "McDonalds is very people focused, they like to take care of everyone at every level and our organization is certainly no different."

He has also received Top Mark awards in McDonald’s training classes over the last decade, but this is his first recognition as Outstanding Manager of the Year.

- with files from AM800's Aaron Mahoney and Zander Broeckel