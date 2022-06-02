Over 1,400 tickets issued since launch of red light camera program

The red light camera program in Windsor has been active since January, and the latest update from the City of Windsor shows that a large amount of tickets have been handed out to local drivers.

Senior manager of traffic operations, Shawna Boakes, says from the time the first camera went online in early January to mid-May there have been 1,412 infractions issued.

The city introduced the initiative as part of a 10-year, $22-million plan to improve traffic safety across the city.

Cameras were installed at 10 targeted intersections across the city identified as the highest accident rate areas, including:

- Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street

- University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue

- Erie Street East at Goyeau Street

- Howard Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway eastbound off ramp

- Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West

- Eugenie Street East at McDougall Street

- McHugh Street at Clover Avenue

- Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue

- Ouellette Avenue at Giles Boulevard

- Seminole Street at Central Avenue

Drivers in Windsor will receive a $325 ticket if they run a red light.