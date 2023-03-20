Over 1,900 elementary students suspended due to incomplete immunization records

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced that 1,908 elementary students have been suspended due to incomplete immunization records.

A statement from the health unit says "The Immunization of School Pupils Act (1990), Section 11, Subsections (1) and (2) require public health units to maintain and review vaccine records for every student attending school and to enforce a school suspension for incomplete immunization information. Due to out of date immunization records, 1,908 elementary school students have been suspended today."

In order for the suspension to be lifted to allow the student to return to school, the health unit must be provided with an updated immunization record.

Immunization clinics are available at both health unit locations today and throughout the week. The Windsor office is located 1005 Ouellette Ave. while the Leamington office is at 33 Princess St.

Visit wechu.org/getimmunized for information on clinic times.

Immunization records are accepted in person between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Windsor and Leamington offices.

The student's primary health care provider can fax updated immunization records to the WECHU at 519-258-7288. Proof of immunization can also be submitted online at immune.wechu.org.