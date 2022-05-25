Over $1 million invested by Erie Shores Health Foundation into local healthcare

Two healthcare providers in Windsor-Essex will benefit from financial contributions as part of a special celebration of Erie Shores Health Foundation's 30th year as a charity.

The foundation presented a pair of cheques on Tuesday to Erie Shores HealthCare and the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

Foundation CEO Christine Colautti says words cannot begin to express how proud and grateful she is for the immense support of the community.

"Your love and generosity has been the guiding light of the Foundation and has enabled us to provide this support for both Erie Shores HealthCare and The Hospice, Erie Shores Campus," she said.

Just over $800,000 was distributed to Erie Shores, the local 58 inpatient bed hospital in Essex County.

The amount reflects the community donations made to financially support the acquisition of medical equipment and the renovations of facilities vital for patient care.

Kristin Kennedy, President and CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare, thanked the donors who during difficult times understood investing in local healthcare is essential.

"Their contributions allow us to invest in new healthcare technologies, ensuring Erie Shores HealthCare continues to provide quality patient care for years to come."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ESHF)

Nearly $290,000 was distributed to The Hospice of Windsor-Essex County Inc. to pay for operating expenses at the Hospice Erie Shores Campus location from April 2021- March 2022.

The Hospice of Windsor Essex County and the Erie Shores Health Foundation have an agreement to ensure the operations and funding of The Hospice, Erie Shores Campus 10 bed Residence and Welcome Centre.

The Hospice operates all programs and services and the Foundation fundraises the operational expenses that aren't covered by government funding.

Nearly 1,000 families have been served since the opening of The Hospice, Erie Shores Campus in 2016.

"On behalf of The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County I would like to thank the Erie Shores Health Foundation for being partners in supporting our patients and families," Hospice Executive Director Nancy Brockenshire said.