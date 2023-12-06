Over $100,000 in provincial funds to support two sports events in Windsor

A provincial funding boost for a pair of sporting events taking place in Windsor in 2024.

On Tuesday, Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie announced $100,000 to Diving Plongeon Canada to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials and Summer National Championships at the Windsor International Aquatics Centre from May 17-19 along with $9,000 to Athletics Ontario to host the 2024 Johnny Loaring Track and Field Classic at Alumni Stadium at the University of Windsor on June 2.

Dowie made the announcement on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, with the funding for both events being provided through the Ontario Sport Hosting Program.

It's part of the nearly $1.2 million that the ministry is providing to support 20 national and international amateur sport events that will be hosted in communities across Ontario.

Dowie says it's exciting to be hosting prestigious national and provincial sporting events in Windsor, and to have the opportunity to showcase our world-class athletic facilities.

He says securing this funding is always a process.

"We're up against facilities in all kinds of quarters throughout the province, in bigger cities with bigger stadiums and bigger populations, but we have won out for these two events versus very, very tough competition," Dowie continued. "It just shows how great out sporting and athletic community is in the City of Windsor."

Dowie says he's always happy to share great news about the community in both directions, by advocating for Windsor in Queen's Park and reporting back with success.

"To make sure that Windsor and Essex county are truly well known in the corners of Queen's Park, and then when there are successful applications, I'm always delighted to make that call to demonstrate yes, the Ontario government has our back to give fair, due consideration for the things we excel at the most. These are two examples of that," he said.

He says hosting the Olympic qualifier is a big deal because it doesn't happen every year, and he's happy to see the relationship between the City of Windsor and all of the national bodies that govern diving pay off in this way.

Additionally, Dowie says the work at the University of Windsor to develop its reputation as a sporting hub with varsity sports that are worthy of support has been great to see.

"It just gives us a terrific brand, and truly makes us out to be a destination for those students particularly who want to go to a school that supports athletics and sports, and this is just an embodiment of that."

The Ontario Sport Hosting Program provides funding support to hosts of national and international amateur sport events, and successful applicants can use the funding to help with operational costs, including venue, staffing, accommodations, meals and legacy projects.