Over 100,000 people attend Bright Lights Windsor

The City of Windsor estimates over 100,000 people attended the most recent Bright Lights Windsor.

The annual holiday light display in Jackson Park wrapped up Jan. 16.

The event kicked off Dec. 2, 2021 and was due to end Jan. 9, 2022, but officials decided to extended for another week.

The focus now shifts to removal of the event displays and equipment, which organizers say will be progressive and weather permitting.

The City says updates regarding the re-opening of Jackson Park will be ongoing.