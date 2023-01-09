Over 100,000 take in Bright Lights Windsor 2022

It's estimated that over 100,000 people took in Bright Lights Windsor 2022.

The figure was released by the City on Monday.

The annual display of lights, displays and holiday cheer was staged from Dec. 2, 2022 until Jan. 8, 2023 in Jackson Park.

This year's theme of "Take it All In" included a pathway that guided visitors through a series of exciting zones: Wish Upon a Star; Winter Wonderland; the new Royal Promenade in honour of Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II; Santa's Workshop; Peace & Love Around the World; W.E. the North, and our new Children's Enchanted Village.

The WE Made It: Holiday Market also returned, sponsored by Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island in partnership with the Urban Art Market, Rose City Etsy Team and WindsorEats.

The focus now shifts to removal of the event displays and equipment, which organizers say will be progressive and weather permitting.

Updates regarding the re-opening of Jackson Park will be ongoing.

If you visited Bright Lights, the City would like you to share your feedback through a survey.

Click here to take the survey.