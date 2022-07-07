iHeartRadio
Over 100 kilos of suspected cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge

A major drug bust at the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canada Border Services Agency - Southern Ontario Region have announced the seizure of over 100 kilograms (over 220 pounds) of suspected cocaine.

On June 21, 2022, a commercial transport truck driver arrived at the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward.

Officials say the truck was referred for secondary examination where border services officers noted concealed suitcases.

A detailed inspection of the suitcases led to the discovery of 100 brick-shaped objects of suspected cocaine.

A 62-year-old Toronto man was arrested and is charged with the importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

