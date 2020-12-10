Over 100 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 104 new cases of COVID-19 in the region and another death linked to the virus.

It's the second day in a row over 100 cases have been recorded, with 127 cases announced on Wednesday.

The latest death, the 86th since the pandemic began, involved a woman in her 70's.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, 16 are considered close contact with a confirmed case, three involve local healthcare workers, one is in the community, 14 involve workers in the agri-farm sector and 70 remain under investigation.

The health unit is now following 610 active cases in the community. 32 people are in the hospital receiving care for the virus with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.