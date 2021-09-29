Over 100 staff at WRH remain unvaccinated ahead of termination deadline

Over 100 employees and professional staff at Windsor Regional Hospital remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 with a week to go before they lose their jobs.

According to information provided by the hospital Tuesday afternoon, 113 people or 2.7 per cent of total employees and professional staff remain unvaccinated.

4,105 employees and professional staff or 97.3 per cent are now vaccinated or complying with the policy.

Employees at the hospital had until Sept. 22 to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the hospital's vaccination policy, or they would be placed on a two-week unpaid leave.

140 employees along with seven professional staff did not meet that vaccination deadline.

Staff members who fail to receive their first dose by Oct. 7 will have their employment terminated or their hospital privileges suspended on an immediate mid-term basis.