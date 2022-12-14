Over 100 turkeys given away by Wyandotte Town Centre BIA

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association was busy helping to spread some Christmas cheer on Tuesday.

The association, along with members from Windsor Police and Santa, hosted a giveaway of Christmas turkeys in the parking lot of Al-Sabeel Restaurant, where 101 turkeys were taken by people who had lined up around the corner to get one.

It was open to the public, with no identification or paper work needed, just on a first-come first-serve basis.

Chair Larry Horwitz says their Board of Directors were fortunate to be in a position to be able to give back to the community this holiday season.

"We realize that people are going through difficult times now with inflation, and just a difficult time in general trying to keep up. And we thought this would be a win-win for everybody, we would help them through the holidays, help them have an amazing holiday season, feed their families, and really enjoy turkeys," he said.

People were lined up around the corner on Tuesday afternoon (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

Horwitz says the need is clearly demonstrated when you see a line up around the block for something like this.

"They're so excited, and we're so happy to be able to help them but it's a bittersweet situation. It's sweet in that we can help them, we have the money, the opportunity and my Board of Directors came to the table."

He says as good as it feels to help people out and give back, it speaks to the tough situation out there for so many in the community.

"The sad part is that a city as wealthy as Windsor, as well as Essex County, can't feed everybody," he continued. "And some people are going to hungry for the holidays, but hopefully we can make some of them much happier over the holiday season.

Horwitz added that the BIA is planning to more events like this in the future, where they can.

(Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)