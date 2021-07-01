Over $100K Being Donated to Establish New Youth Wellness Hub

The Windsor Corporate Challenge is giving a big boost to the area's first Youth Wellness Hub.

More than 50 local companies took part in the ninth annual event spanning from June 18 to 22 raising nearly $103,000.

The money will be used to support the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation and Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County in the establishment of the city's first Youth Wellness Hub.

The Hub will bring health care and social services under one roof making it easier for young people to access support.

This year's top fundraising team was the Stigma Smashers from Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare bringing in $4,870.