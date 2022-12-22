Over $102,000 raised through Sleighing Hunger Charity concert

The community has come through once again in support of the Sleighing Hunger Charity Concert.

The S'Aints band, Caesars Windsor Cares, and St. Clair College announced that a record $102,534 has been raised for 16 area food banks and Chatham Outreach for Hunger.

This year's fundraising continues the incredible history of the concert in the community, with donated ticket sale proceeds and donations from supporters raising over $340,000 to help feed those in need since 2013.

June Muir, UHC CEO and President of the Windsor Essex Food Bank, says this money means a lot and will go directly towards purchasing food donations.

She says due to the higher costs this year they haven't been able to provide families with both meat and eggs, but this will change that.

"We're going to be able to buy things with this funding that we don't normally get donated," she continued. "So I just can't tell you how happy I am to hear the amount that was raised and I'm just so very humbled to be a part of the Sleighing Hunger concert."

She says the amount raised caught her off guard, but is representative of the giving community in Windsor-Essex.

"With the amount of people that aren't working, and the struggles that I'm seeing families go through, I was shocked when I saw the amount. I was obviously very happy and now I know that I can get more eggs and meat to make sure every family has nutritious food to eat. That's a great feeling," Muir said.

Jeff Burrows, drummer for the S'Aints, says it's amazing to see how the concert has grown over the years.

"Everyone has been doing about the exact same thing as we've been doing since the beginning, and the effort has increased and it's gotten bigger, and bigger, and bigger but the excitement that everyone brings to the table hasn't. It's always been steady go, go, go and it's been this beautiful growth," he said.

Burrows says the growth in support is a testament to not only the band, but the partners involved who get so many people in the community engaged.

"It's such a huge, like I said, it's this tiny acorn of an idea and it's grown into this wonderful event that we're just humbled to be a part of."

The holiday concert is taking place on Friday night at 8 p.m. in The Coloseum at Caesars Windsor, and officials say tickets are still available.