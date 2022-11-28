Over $110,000 worth of dirt bikes stolen in Lakeshore

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of over $100,000 worth of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles from a place in Lakeshore.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Nov. 23, members of the Lakeshore Detachment of the OPP were dispatched to an address on Richardson Sideroad for the report of a break and enter.

Investigators determined four people entered the business and proceeded to steal twelve dirt bikes, a kids sized ATV, four electric bikes, 20 off-road tires and various apparel.

The theft is valued at over $110,000.

OPP are investigating the theft of over $100,000 worth of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles from a place in Lakeshore. They are trying to identify two vehicles (pictured above) that were used in the theft on Nov. 23, 2022. (Image courtesy of Ontario Provincial Police)

Police say the suspects were operating two pickup trucks, each pulling enclosed trailers. Both vehicles were believed to be heading towards the City of Windsor.

The two vehicles are described as:

- A dark Dodge Ram pickup truck, towing a white double-axel enclosed trailer with the letters "LK" on the rear door

- A white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a sunroof, towing a single-axle enclosed trailer.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Essex County OPP Street Crime Unit at 519-723-2491 or 1-888-310-1122.