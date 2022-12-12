Over 12,000 elementary school students in Windsor-Essex with incomplete immunization records

Elementary school students in Windsor-Essex are at risk of being suspended for incomplete immunization records.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, there are more than 12,000 students with incomplete records.

The health unit says student records must be updated by March 16 or students will be suspended.

Notices were sent out last week to affected students.

The health unit says records can be updated online, by calling the health unit or contact your health care provider.

If you're in need of a vaccination, the health unit is hosting daily immunization clinics.

Appointments can be made on the health unit's website.

Earlier this year, roughly 13,000 secondary school students had incomplete immunization records resulting in more than 1,500 suspensions.

The students were suspended in September and in late October, less than 15 were still suspended.

