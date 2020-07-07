Over 2,000,000 Pounds of Food Donated in June 27 Miracle

The final count is in for the June 27 Miracle Day across Windsor-Essex.

2,020,500 pounds of food was donated across the region in what organizers are calling an unofficial world record.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Matt Hernandez of the organizing committee says the day truly was a miracle and the entire community is to thanks.

"We had over 10,000 volunteers sign up to help and that's not including everybody who literally just spread the message, tagged somebody, shared a post, told somebody, so it was really a full community effort," says Hernandez.

He says the food will feed over 28,000 households for over a year.

"Everything that was raised here in Windsor-Essex stays here in Windsor-Essex and even obviously in the sub-communities, it will be going to the sub-community captains and committees to decide what organizations inside of their own area the food will go to," says Hernandez.

As of now, the pallets stacked with containers of food are spanned across multiple sites including the WFCU Centre, Westport Marina in LaSalle, the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, Libro Centre in Amherstburg and Tecumseh Arena.

All of the food is in the process of being sorted and distributed to those in Windsor-Essex that are struggling with food security.

The grass-roots initiative was planned and executed in less than four weeks.