Over 2,000 doses of new bivalent vaccine administered in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reports that a total of 2,467 doses of the bivalent vaccine have been administered to local residents as of Wednesday, September 28th.

WECHU officials provided an update on the rollout on Wednesday.

The number includes those who have been deemed at high risk for developing severe outcomes due to COVID-19 who've been able to book for a while, as well as those in the general population who have been able to book appointments since Monday.

The bivalent vaccine is able to specifically target Omicron, which is currently the predominant variant circulating globally, as the formula contains a mixture of spike protein elements from both the original COVID-19 virus and the Omicron variant.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says their message continues to be that as many eligible people as possible update their vaccines to protect themselves and the broader community.

"The overall number of people whose vaccinations are up to date is still not where we want it to be," he continued. "But it's definitely an area of opportunity to bring the population or the community up to date on their vaccinations."

Dr. Nesathurai says there are many ways for people to book appointments.

"The vaccine is available through multiple channels including physicians offices, at the public health service, through pharmacies and at clinics. So I would recommend people who want to get a vaccine to think about the channel that's most convenient for them to get the vaccine."

He says it's especially important now that they're starting to see cases on the rise again locally.

Dr. Nesathurai says the indicators suggest that the burden of disease is greater now than it was two weeks ago, and he believes the actual number of cases is actually underrepresenting the burden on the community.

"As we move towards the fall we have to consider COVID-19 as well as the burden of disease of other respiratory illnesses. I think that our advice still remains the same. One of the key things people can do is get up to date on their vaccines. If you're up to date on your vaccines you're less likely to get seriously ill, you're less likely to get hospitalized and you're less likely to die," he said.

He says getting local vaccination rates to a better place is something that everyone can do to protect themselves and the health of the overall population.

Over 250,000 people within Windsor-Essex are 18 and over and considered eligible for the bivalent vaccine, according to the health unit.