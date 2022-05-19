Over 2,000 pounds of marijuana seized at Windsor-Detroit border

Over 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been seized at the Windsor-Detroit border in a shipment listed as foam pool toys.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports it was in a shipment sent for inspection at the Fort Street Cargo Facility in Detroit on May 11.

A tractor trailer crossing the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor underwent an x-ray scan and physical inspection conducted by officers and a K-9 team.

In total, 2,175 pounds of marijuana was discovered concealed within boxes manifested as foam pool toys.

The illicit cargo was seized along with the trailer.

U.S. Customs interviewed the driver, who was then returned to Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized 2,175 pounds of marijuana (pictured) from a transport truck hauling what was listed as foam pool toys. May 19, 2022 (Image courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection)