Over $2,000 worth of food donations made to the Downtown Mission by local realty team

A local realty team looks to help the Downtown Mission during the holiday season.

Over $2,000 worth of food donations were made by the Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty Brokerage's Rose Team on Tuesday.

Broker for the Rose Team, Rick Rose says they have made big donations like this one over the past four or five years.

"The need is even more right now for this time of year, everyone is trying to be happy. From our standpoint, it's the right thing to do, from their standpoint there is a need and we try to fill that need."

Executive Director of the Downtown Mission Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin says the Rose Team reached out to them first.

She says the donations are greatly appreciated as the cost of food continues to rise.

"They reached out to us first to see what our greatest needs were. We always need things like cereal boxes for families, peanut butter and canned proteins, these are greatly needed in food banks generally because they are more expensive."

Ponniah-Goulin says the number of donations is down.

"This is very timely and very much needed of a gift and donation. We are so appreciative because now our food bank shelves will be full again, at least for a little bit hopefully."

She says more people have been coming to their food bank than ever before, with around 2,000 people coming to the food bank every month.

Overall in Windsor, between January 1 and September 30 of 2021, 132,960 people have been served at the 15 area food banks.

This is a 22 per cent increase from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.



