Over $2-million in federal funding to support local tourism projects

A funding boost for tourism in our region.

Windsor Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced on Thursday that over $2-million in federal funding through the Tourism Relief Fund will be supporting 26 businesses and organizations across Windsor-Essex and Pelee Island.

"And those organizations are going to each receive up to $100,000 each and it's going to help them put on events and make improvements to their operations as well across Windsor-Essex and Pelee Island," he continued. "Because we want to make sure that tourism roars back in Windsor-Essex because we know it's such a huge part of our economy."

Some projects receiving the full $100,000 include:

- the Essex Region Conservation Authority making the John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area more accessible by improving 350 meters of pathway and adding wayfinding signage

- the Township of Pelee Island's revitalization of the East Park Campground through infrastructure upgrades to directly enhance the user experience of the campground, create an inclusive environment for all users, and provide a safe work environment for staff

- Green Heart Catering Inc. in Kingsville launching a new rural agri-tourism, ecotourism and culinary experience, including winter and shoulder season tourism development, in Essex County

Kusmierczyk made the announcement at Walkerville Brewery, another one of the recipients receiving $100,000, and outlined what they'll be doing as well as another key recipient.

"They're going to be making modifications and improvements to their tap room and their retail space, sort of in anticipation of the distillery district coming online in this community too. You have for example the Windsor-Essex Black Historical Research Society that's going to be receiving up to $100,000 to create outdoor public spaces and interactive murals for example," Kusmierczyk said.

Of the total projects announced, three are in Amherstburg, one is in Belle River, one is in Essex, five are in Harrow, seven are in Kingsville, one is in Leamington, three are on Pelee Island and four are in Windsor.

Kusmierczyk says we have all these different businesses and organizations around Windsor-Essex that really drive tourism.

"It's the connective tissue of tourism in Windsor-Essex, the beating heart, and all of them are receiving this funding to make improvements, to put on better events, and also to improve their own infrastructure as well."

Kusmieryck says tourism was hit so hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in border communities like Windsor, so this funding on top of the money announced last week for the Windsor International Film Festival is critical to get the tourism sector going again.

- with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson