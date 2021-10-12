Over 20,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex since beginning of pandemic

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 110 new COVID-19 cases in the region since Friday.

According to the health unit, 43 were reported on October 9, 32 were reported on October 10, 14 were reported on October 11, and 21 were reported on October 12.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 67 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 21 are community acquired, six are outbreak related, six are travel and 10 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 241 active cases in the community, with 143 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,580 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,571 are the Delta variant.

There are 17 workplace outbreaks, four school outbreaks, two community outbreak and two outbreaks at long-term care/retirement homes.

17 confirmed cases are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,088 cases since the pandemic began with 19,389 listed as resolved.

There have been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 624,088 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.2 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

79.1 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.