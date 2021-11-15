Over $20,000 in drugs seized by police in Chatham-Kent

A traffic stop in Chatham-Kent over the weekend led to drug charges for one local man.

According to police, on Sunday night an officer on general patrol in Chatham initiated a traffic stop on Spencer Avenue.

Through investigation, the officer found that the driver was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and oxycontin.

Police say the total street value of the drugs was estimated at $23,100.

38-year-old Christopher Caron, of Park Street in Chatham, was charged with drug possession and two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking.

He was released pending a future court date on December 23.