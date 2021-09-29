iHeartRadio
Over $200,000 in undeclared currency seized at the Ambassador Bridge

There's been a large seizure of undeclared U.S. currency at the Ambassador Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized $200,000 in undeclared U.S. currency Tuesday morning.

The agency says the money was discovered by officers during a series of outbound commercial vehicle inspections near the bridge's port of entry.

The cache of currency was seized due to failure to report and the driver was released but the investigation by Homeland Security continues.

Less than 24 hours earlier, CBP says $28,000 in undeclared currency was found at the same site.

Photo courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Great Lakes Twitter page (@CBPGreatLakes)

