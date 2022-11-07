Over $200,000 raised in 40th annual Easter Seals Telethon

A big success for the 40th annual Easter Seals Telethon.

Over the weekend, $218,657 was raised to help support children and youth with physical disabilities.

Funds will go directly into the purchase of wheelchairs, walkers, and other items.

Chairman of the Easter Seals Michael Kelly says the amount they raised was a huge accomplishment.

He says last year's event raised around $191,000.

"It just shows you that the people of our community have a great passion for our children with physical difficulties to give us that much money, it's just outstanding. You couldn't ask for anything more, it took our breath away is what it did."

Kelly says the money goes towards several different services.

"They apply for funding, they get assessed and then we help them get walkers, wheelchairs, lifts and mobility devices. We also pay for the ability for them to go to a camp with their peers, there's one in London and one in Ottawa."

Photo courtesy of Darrin Drouillard

He says that they had several previous ambassadors come to the event.

"Many of them of course, I was there when they were just small children as our ambassadors and now they've grown up, they're 15 to 18 years of age and they're young adults. They worked on the telethon, they worked on the angel board and helped me talk about cheques coming in, it was a lot of fun."

The event was televised live on CTV News Windsor's website from St. Clair College from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year marks 100 years since the start of Easter Seals.

If you would still like to donate to the cause you can do so on the Easter Seals website.