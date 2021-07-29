Over 200 Hotel Rooms to Reopen at Caesars Windsor

Ceasars Windsor is taking another step toward resuming regular service.

On Wednesday, Unifor Local 444 announced 220 hotel rooms would reopen at Augustus Tower on Aug. 12.

Union President Dave Cassidy says 61 workers will return to hotel operations next month.

"We have to bring back guest room attendants and service representatives at the front. There are some janitors that they'll need to bring back," he added.

Slots and the Johnny Rocket's restaurant resumed service last week at 50 per cent capacity.

Cassidy says the announcement comes on the same day the casino reopened table games.

"Obviously with the business and tables back open, that's just more exciting news there," he says.

He hopes to keep the momentum going.

"We're still pushing for Nero's and Legends, those are a couple of our key restaurants that we want to make sure get back open," says Cassidy.

According to the casino's website, there's a total of 758 hotel rooms on site between the Augustus and Forum Towers.

While the gaming floor reopened briefly over the COVID-19 pandemic, Cassidy says the hotels have been closed since the pandemic hit last year.