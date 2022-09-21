Over 200 secondary students still suspended for incomplete immunization records

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 223 high school still suspended for incomplete immunization records.

The health unit provided an update during its weekly media briefing.

Last week the health unit reported over 1,500 student suspensions.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says more than 18,000 local secondary students have up-to-date immunization records.

"To the extent as a community we had to work hard to engage in the vaccine verification process, I think it's also something we can feel is a public health success to the extent we got young people vaccinated to this level of vaccine."

Dr. Nesathurai says it's not about suspensions...it's about getting people vaccinated.

"We'd like to get that number down further from the 223 and I'm hopeful as days progress that number will decline," Dr. Nesathurai said.

He says there are approximately 19,000 secondary students in Windsor-Essex.

"The thing I think is more important issue is that we have more than 18,000 young people who are up-to-date on their vaccine and vaccine is one of the cornerstone to maintaining a healthy community."

In June, roughly 13,000 suspension notices were sent to students who had missing immunizations or failing to update their immunization records with the health unit.

Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, all students in Ontario must be up-to-date on immunizations.

Suspension can last up to 20 days under the act.