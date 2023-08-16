Over $260,000 in provincial funding to support community agencies

The provincial government is investing $261,300 through the Partner Facility Renewal Program for upgrades and repairs to four children’s and social services facilities in Windsor.

Officials say that will allow the agencies to carry out critical upgrades and repairs at their facilities to ensure services are delivered in safe and accessible spaces

The community agencies receiving funding this year for improvements to existing infrastructure

in Windsor are:

- Community Living Windsor

- Harmony In Action Windsor

- New Beginnings

- The Inn Of Windsor

The funding is part of the province's $21 million investment this year to ensure that 158 children's and social services agencies across the province continue to connect people to support at safe and accessible facilities.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says Ontario’s children’s and social services organizations are at the heart of our communities and they're proud to invest in Windsor to ensure people can continue accessing high-quality programs and services.

He says all four of the agencies do incredible work supporting the most vulnerable in the community.

"Predominantly the funding is supporting their buildings, to make sure that they're updated. Some for accessibility, some are just a porch needs replacing due to age, different mechanical systems. So really it's helping those service providers offer the best possible experience at their facilities," he said.

Dowie says it's important to make sure these agencies are not left behind when it comes to upgrades and repairs, because many of them deal with vulnerable people and require special attention.

"The last thing you need is a broken railing, or a carpet to trip on, or if you're in a vulnerable area and the security system just doesn't work anymore. These are all different issues that we've had at several of our local facilities, so just for the safety and security of the clients of the organizations, this will go a long way to making sure that they're well taken care of and their needs are met."

Applications are submitted, they're evaluated, and then recommended to the ministry.

Dowie says she strongly supported and endorsed the projects that were submitted.

"They're all essential for delivering the service, you can't go into a place that is unsafe. Sometimes it just reaches the end of the line with the condition of the furnishings or the facilities. And that's why these organizations can make their submissions and the province will accept them for suitability with the funding allocation for that year," he said.

Community Living Windsor is working on a plumbing project along with renovations to their kitchen, dining room and flooring.

Harmony In Action Windsor are replacing a rotting wooden porch, installing two automatic door openers, and new heat and AC equipment.

At New Beginnings it was more mechanical, where they're replacing the boiler and hot water units.

The Inn Of Windsor is installing a new security system, upgrading the rear entrance, carpet and the main entrance wrap around and porch.