Over 300 elementary students remain suspended due to incomplete immunization records

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced that 321 elementary students remain suspended due to incomplete immunization records.

The updated figure released Monday is down from the initial 1,908 elementary students who were issued suspensions as of March 20.

A statement from the health unit there are 321 elementary school students suspended due to missing vaccinations as required by the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) R.S.O.1990 or immunization records that have not yet been submitted to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU). Most students who were issued a suspension order have updated their immunization records and have returned to school now that they are in compliance with the ISPA.

The WECHU will offer clinics based on demand. For the most current information on clinics, visit wechu.org/getimmunized. Children who are ill should stay home and only be immunized when they are well.

In order for the suspension to be lifted to allow the student to return to school, the health unit must be provided with an updated immunization record.

Immunization clinics are available at both health unit locations - the Windsor office at 1005 Ouellette Ave. or the Leamington office at 33 Princess St.

The student's primary health care provider can also fax updated immunization records to the WECHU at 519-258-7288. Proof of immunization can also be submitted online at immune.wechu.org.