Over 360 free naloxone kits handed out across Windsor-Essex

A new education campaign to let people across Windsor-Essex know more about the opioid crisis has resulted in hundred of free naloxone kits being handed out.

This past weekend, 363 free naloxone kits were distributed to congregations at a number of places of worship.

The kits include two doses of naloxone nasal spray, which can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

People who received a kit also received education on how to administer naloxone and how to identify an opioid-related overdose.

In addition to the seven places of worship distributing kits during 12 independent services, an additional 14 faith leaders shared information on opioids and naloxone with their congregations in preparation for distribution in the future.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced on June 20 that it would be teaming up with local faith-based institutions as part of an opioid awareness campaign, which included the distribution of free naloxone kits.

On June 28, the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy issued an opioid alert.

WECOSS also reported an elevated number of deaths related to substance use and overdose in our region in recent weeks. For the weeks of June 6-12 and June 13-19, there were five suspected drug-related deaths each week. There were 61 opioid overdose-related deaths in all of 2021.