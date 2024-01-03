Over $385,000 raised as part of Grow On Windsor 2023

Donations are still rolling in, but the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation has announced this year's Grow On Windsor's fundraising efforts have raised $387,462 to date.

Officials say the community stepped up in a huge way, raising funds to support the launch of a Stem Cell Transplant Program in the community, as well as funding for other vital programs and services to ensure local cancer patients continue to receive world class cancer care close to home.

A stem cell transplant is a procedure that replaces damaged or diseased blood-forming cells with healthy stem cells.

Officials say a typical hospital stay for this procedure is three to four weeks in either London, Hamilton, or Toronto, so having a Stem Cell Transplant Program in Windsor will mean families no longer have to travel up the 401 to be by a patient's side.

Rebecca Chappus, a local cancer patient, was in a Hamilton hotel recovering from her stem cell transplant when she heard that Grow On Windsor was raising funds to help patients receive this treatment close to home.

"I've spent more than 63 days in treatment out of town. My brand new husband stayed with me for the first four weeks. We paid out of pocket for him to be near me. Now, I'm recovering in a hotel, mostly alone and isolated. I wish I could recover at home. I want to help this campaign in any way to make sure this program is offered in Windsor," she added.

Brandy Coulsey, Marketing and Communications Manager for the WCCF, says they're always really inspired by the amount of support they get from the local and regional community.

"I don't think any of us were really prepared to get the kind of feedback and support that we got. Not only in monetary donations, but words of encouragement and notes and messages from so many in our community who have had to be out of town for treatment."

She says the Grow On campaign happens every year, and while it's main focus is men's health they wanted to work towards something that could benefit everyone going through a battle with cancer.

"This year we really wanted to focus on something that would be really important to our community, to help support men, women and families," Coulsey continued. "And just providing as much impactful support as we can as the fundraising arm for the Windsor Regional Cancer Program."

Coulsey says a local Stem Cell Transplant Program will make a huge difference.

"When the Cancer Program said they were trying to launch a Stem Cell Program here, we knew that was the direction we wanted to go with this year's campaign and we really wanted our community to team up in support of bringing this program here," she said.



Organizations hosted events and promotions around Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as part of this year's Grow On Windsor, with many local companies offering fun and creative ways to raise awareness and funds for local cancer patients.

Coulsey says anyone still interested in donating can do so on their website.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi