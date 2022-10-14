Over 5,000 people have already voted in advance polls

Windsor residents started casting their votes in the upcoming municipal election last week, and City of Windsor officials are encouraged by the turnout.

On Day 1 at the Capri Pizza Recreation Centre there were 1988 ballots cast.

Day 2, the first day of drive-thru voting at Mic Mac Park, saw 774 ballots.

Day 3 back at Mic Mac Park had 595 ballots cast.

Day 4 at All Saints Church there were 738 ballots.

Day 5 at Most Precious Blood saw 1455 ballots cast.

That brings the total so far to 5550 people.

In Windsor’s 2018 municipal election 35.21 per cent of eligible voters came out to vote, which was a lower number than this summer’s historically low provincial election, which saw 43.53 per cent turnout.

There are still opportunities for people who want to cast ballots before election day.

Today, Saturday, and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. there will be holding drive-thru voting in the Collavino Parking Lot at the WFCU Centre.

Officials say they're expecting a good turnout this weekend as well.

The municipal election is set for Monday, October 24.