Over 500 deaths in Windsor-Essex due to COVID-19 since pandemic began

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting four more COVID-19 deaths and 359 new cases in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were two women in their 70s and two men in their 70s — all from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are community acquired, one is outbreak related and 339 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 2,644 active cases in the community.

There is one workplace outbreak, two school/child care outbreaks, 14 community outbreaks, and, one hospital outbreak and 11 outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 28,092 cases since the pandemic began with 24,947 listed as resolved.

There have been 501 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 836,076 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 87.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.