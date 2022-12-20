Over 500 food hampers given out to those in need in Windsor-Essex

Hundreds of families in Windsor-Essex will have a full belly for Christmas.

Around 500 food hampers were handed out Tuesday to preregistered food bank clients at the UHC - Hub of Opportunities.

June Muir, CEO of UHC-Hub of Opportunities and President of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, says they expected a lot of people to come out to collect a turkey.

"We actually had an increase of 7,000 new users that have never used a food bank before, so it wasn't a surprise. We gave out tickets prior so we were organized, so we knew demand was high," she says.

Food hampers set to be handed by UHC-Hub of Opportunities to those in need. Dec. 20, 2022 (Photo by Rob Hindi)

Muir says it makes them happy to know they're helping people that really need it, especially during Christmas.

"Food banks are not the answer to poverty but we know they've become a necessity, and we know we're here for them. So if someone needs food, we feel really good that we're here to help. At this time, people are not able to afford food because food inflation is higher than inflation. It makes us feel good we're able to help people with a basic human need," she says.

UHC staff and representatives from Plains Midstream Canada and Spectra Financial distributed the holiday food hampers, which included a turkey or chicken, potatoes, carrots, onions, salad, stuffing, and more to ensure everyone will have a meal this holiday season.

With files from Rob Hindi