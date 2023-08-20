Over $60,000 fundraised during the 2023 Run for Rocky event

The 2023 Run for Rocky event was a huge success.

The run took place on Saturday, August 12, and over $60,000 was fundraised at this year's event.

100 per cent of the funds raised through the Run for Rocky stay in Windsor-Essex, and goes towards Gay Straight Alliance Clubs in local schools, educators education, parental support and funds for local agencies such as Windsor-Essex Pride Fest and Trans Wellness.

The Campana family started the event in 2013 when they lost their son, Rocky, to suicide. Rocky was gay, and was an outspoken advocate of supporting youth in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, and the run is in his honour.

Nancy Campana, Co-Founder for the Run for Rocky, says those in the community see how the money raised stays local.

"The go into high schools, and they see the work being done, and they hear from their neighbours, how their neighbours son or daughter might have been supported through Run for Rocky, and how its changed their lives. So, it's very grassroot, it's very Windsor-Essex, and it's successful because of the people in Windsor-Essex."

She says a large portion of the money raised goes towards Gay Straight Alliance Clubs in local schools.

"We give funding grants out for projects within the schools, speakers, LGBTQ books in libraries, educator education is a big one. Caesars Windsor has come on board for a number of years to specifically donate their sponsorship money to support education training, diversity training for teachers."

Campana says they will continue the event year after year.

"For the foreseeable future we plan to host Run for Rocky on Windsor Pride Fest weekend as long as they want us to do that. And I think that's something that we all see as being a legacy that will continue, hopefully long after we're gone it will be a Pride Fest event that happens, and is a legacy here in Windsor."

Trans Wellness Windsor, Windsor Pride Community and Windsor-Essex Pride Fest each get 20 per cent of the funds raised during the Run for Rocky event to support their education and counselling programs.

The Run for Rocky event in previous years ran during the month of April, however the Campana family decided to switch it to the month of August to coincide with the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest week.