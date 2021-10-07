Over 60 WRH employees out of a job after missing vaccination deadline

Windsor Regional Hospital has terminated the employment of over 60 employees who failed to meet a deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The hospital says 57 employees and 6 professional staff have not complied with the vaccination policy which required them to receive at least one dose of a vaccine by Oct. 7.

Of these employees, 32 are considered clinical staff and 25 are considered non-clinical staff.

Staff who did not receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline have been informed that their employment has been terminated; or their privileges have been suspended, with a recommendation going forward that their privileges be revoked or terminated.

David Musyj, President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, says the hospital is beginning the process to replace the terminated staff immediately.

"You have to remember that there are some full-time staff that did not follow through with the policy and we'll have some part-time staff internally that will move up into those positions, fulfill those jobs and fulfill those hours," he says.

Musyj says not one of the individuals who are leaving will impact how care is delivered.

This organization is not based upon one person and that includes me. I go tomorrow, this place is running fine because it's based upon a team," he says.

The hospital says that 4,155 or 98.5 per cent its employees and professional staff are fully vaccinated or have complied with the policy. The nursing section of its staff, which includes registered nurses, registered practical nurses and nurse practitioners, has a compliance rate of 99 per cent.

Musyj says the focus should be on the 4,155 employees who got vaccinated, which he calls an amazing number.

"One person, 57, isn't going to change this organization one bit, not one bit. Now if we lose hundreds due to an outbreak, that's the problem," he adds.

The unvaccinated staff were spread across multiple programs at the hospital.