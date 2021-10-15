Over 70 dogs from U.S. shelters ready for adoption in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is ready to start putting dozens of dogs up for adoption.

On Sept. 30, the humane society partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation and the Humane Society of Tulsa to fly 71 dogs from overloaded U.S. shelters to this area for adoption.

The first group of dogs have completed their arrival quarantine in local foster homes and are ready for adoption.

Over 70 dogs from crowded shelters in the U.S. are offloaded from an airplane that's delivering them to the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society to be put up for adoption. Sept. 30, 2021 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society)

Melanie Coulter, executive director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society, told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that most of the dogs are young dogs who were just unlucky enough to end up in shelters.

Coulter says most of the dogs are medium to large size, in the 40 to 60 pound range.

"There are a lot of mixed breeds, a lot of different types of breed mixes. So definitely a good variety of dogs becoming available. We do expect that they are going to get adopted quickly," she says.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coulter says all dog adoptions are all online and new dogs are posted on the website at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

"Check over the next two weeks because this is just one group of around eight to 10 that are going up. More will be going up over the next two weeks, so keep checking back," she adds.

CLICK HERE to see the latest dogs up for adoption at the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.