Over 91 per cent of City of Windsor staff disclose vaccination status

The City of Windsor has announced 91 per cent of staff have confirmed their vaccination status ahead of today's mandatory vaccination deadline, however some services will be impacted.

Due to a significant number of operations and maintenance staff at Transit Windsor deemed to be non-compliant with the City of Windsor's vaccination policy, disruptions can be expected moving forward, according to a release from the city.

Transit Windsor plans to move from its current full service to an enhanced Saturday service model effective Nov. 21.

The service disruptions will not not apply to the school extra busses.

Riders are urged to check transitwindsor.ca for updates and use the Transit App for real-time arrival information.

About 7 per cent (under 200 staff out of 3,000) have not yet disclosed their vaccination status to the City of Windsor's Human Resources department as of the Nov. 15 deadline, which applies to all employees, council members, contractors and volunteers working for the City.