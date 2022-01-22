Over one ton of marijuana seized at the Blue Water Bridge

Over one ton of marijuana has been seized at the Blue Water Bridge between Sarnia and Port Huron, Michigan.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped a U.S.-bound commercial shipment on the evening of Jan. 20, discovering over 2,027 pounds of marijuana within the trailer.

Officials say the commercial shipment carrying food items bound for Columbus, Ohio was in secondary inspection when CBP officers ultimately discovered 15 wooden crates containing marijuana.

A Canadian citizen was refused entry in the U.S. and returned to Canada.

The Detroit Field Office, which covers all ports of entry throughout Michigan, has experienced a surge in contraband since COVID-19 travel restrictions were implemented in March 2020.

The Detroit Field Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a record 14,324 pounds of marijuana in 2021 at its five ports of entry in Michigan, which includes the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.