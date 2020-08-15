Overtime Win for Canucks, Flames and Canadiens Earn Shutouts

The NHL playoffs continue and Bo Horvat was the overtime hero scoring his second goal of the night in OT to hand the Canucks a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

The win gives Vancouver a 2-0 series lead over the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Elsewhere, Carey Price stopped all 30 shots he faced for the seventh post-season shutout of his career as the Montreal Canadiens routed the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0.

That series is now tied up at a game a piece.

In the late game, goalie Cam Talbot stopped 35 shots for the shutout as the Flames blanked the Dallas Stars 2-0.

Calgary now leads that best-of-seven series 2-1.