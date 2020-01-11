Overtime Win for Lakeshore at Home

The Lakeshore Canadiens picked up a 4-3 overtime win over Blenheim Friday night at the Atlas Tube Centre.

Tycen Chittle scored the OT winner for the Canadiens while Kier Cumming added a pair of goals.

The win further solidifies Lakeshore's spot atop the Provincial Junior Hockey League's West Stobbs Division.

The Canadiens hold on to first place eight points ahead of Mooretown.

Elsewhere, Wheatley had an easy time in Dresden rolling over the Kings 7-0.

Liam Sinasac scored two goals for the Sharks in the win.