Overwhelming Response at Humane Society

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have brought out the animal-friendly side of many people in Windsor-Essex.

Executive Director of the Windsor Essex County Humane Society Melanie Coulter says like many shelters across North America, there was an overwhelming response to the foster program.

"People were home, they were looking for a companion and wanting to help somebody and so our foster coordinator was swamped with offers to foster and fortunately we were able to move most of the animals in shelter that were able to go to foster, were moved into foster homes."

According to Coulter, the adoption process is still open and has transitioned to an online process.

"We've been able to get pictures and descriptions of the animal and then people can apply directly through our website and then our adoption counsellors do the counselling by phone, talking to them about the animal, giving them the information and then scheduling a pick up for them just to come in and pick up the animal," she says.

Coulter recognizes that this is a financially challenging time for many current pet owners.

"We're asking people to donate to our pet food bank to make sure that we can help keep pets in homes," she says. "Because that is something we do expect there to be some challenges as people are struggling financially, caring for their pet may be a challenge so our pet food bank is there to help with that."

Information on how to foster or adopt an animal as well as how to donate to the pet food bank can be found through the humane society's website.