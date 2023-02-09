Owner of Carrick's Garden Centre in LaSalle announces retirement after 60 years 

A beloved garden centre in LaSalle is closing for good.

Joan Carrick, the owner of Carrick's Garden Centre on Malden Road has announced her retirement.

For decades, Carrick along with her family, have been running the business and serving the community.

The centre sells home-grown plants and flowers, along with vegetables and seasonal items such as pumpkins and Christmas trees.

Mark Carrick, the son of owner Joan Carrick, says it's sad that the centre will be gone.

"It's just time. And, she's happy and satisfied with the decision and she's provided a great service for the residents of LaSalle for decades. It was well received and very nice for us to have in the town. It's sad that it's going to be gone because it's basically a landing spot in LaSalle," he says. "And, my mother is well known and the business is well known. And, it was excellent quality and always good prices, she was always concerned about making sure that things were affordable."

Vegetables at Carrick's Garden Centre located at 6380 Malden Road. The centre has announced they will retire after 60 years of service. Feb. 8, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carrick's Garden Centre Facebook)

He says it was a lot of fun being a part of the business.

"It was just nice being together with family, doing something for all these years. It was awesome. It was fun to wake up everyday and go do that, and provide a service and give excellent products, fruits, vegetables, flowers, Christmas trees," he explains. "It was nice to see the people coming and going. And it's a local business, and we've always supported local so it was a lot of fun going through and meeting a lot of good people and we got a lot of good residents, and a lot of good customers."

He adds that he and his brother, Randy, could feel that their mom was looking to retire.

"I think it was more so her decision. So, it was getting close. We were feeling that way. And it's just time for her to go and enjoy her next chapter."

Flowers at Carrick's Garden Centre located at 6380 Malden Road in LaSalle. The Carrick family has announced the centre will retire after 60 years. Feb. 8, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carrick's Garden Centre Facebook)

Carrick says he'd like to thank everyone, and will miss the business.

"We'd like to thank everybody for all the patronage over the years, and we'd like to think that we provided an excellent service for the residents. And, I'm sure my mother and the family will be missed in the business, as I will miss it as well. But, it's been a good run and very exciting, and hopefully there's many more years for my mother to do her thing and go from there."

The centre is located at 6380 Malden Road and has been open for 60 years.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi