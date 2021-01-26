Owner of Fort Erie rental, where two women died, now facing charges for not following COVID rules

The owner of a rental home in Fort Erie, where two murders took place last week, has been charged for not following COVID-19 rules.

According to NewsTalk 610 CKTB, the town says Fort Erie By-law Enforcement laid charges under Part III of the Provincial Offences Act for providing “a short-term rental accommodation to individuals other than individuals in need of housing”.

“Due to the severity of the situation, we wanted to act quickly while respecting the boundaries of an open police investigation for a very serious crime. We proceeded with our investigation and gathered all necessary evidence to substantiate the charge once we knew we wouldn't interfere with the NRPS investigation,” said Paul Chudoba, Law Enforcement Coordinator.

The matter is currently before the courts and no further information about it can be provided at this time.

No arrests have been in the murders of two women at the home on the Niagara River Parkway last Tuesday morning.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop says the short-term rental was flagged to the town for issues back in June.

Redekop says 'this house was brought to our attention in June. My understanding was that it was operating without a licence, so it was penalized for that, had to get a licence and there were a couple of other infractions, and that was it."