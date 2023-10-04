Owner of Water's Edge Event Centre wants to add to property

The owner of The Water's Edge Event Centre on Riverside Drive is looking to further develop the property.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Larry Horwitz says plans are in the early stages but he's looking to add a boutique hotel, apartments, a convention centre, a craft brewery, a health spa and an atrium to the site.

Horwitz says he still doesn't have a price tag on the expansion project but plans to work with another stakeholders and investors along with the city.

He says he plans to talk to the city about incentives within the Community Improvement Plan.

"First of all, we're going to call it 'Distillery Place', we're going to keep the Water's Edge The Event and Conference Centre but Distillery Place will be the complex," says Horwitz. "It's going to be a hotel, apartments, convention centre. It's going to have a craft brewery, a health club spa, atrium, that attracts to the event space and so we're working on it right now. This is the first phase."

Photo courtesy: Larry Horwitz, owner of Water's Edge Event Centre

He describes the project as unique and ties in with the original church.

"We kept the intrinsic beauty and the stunning gorgeousness of the original church and we combined it with some beautiful architectural that should surround it," says Horwitz.

Horwitz hopes to have a shovel in the ground within the next few years.

The site was previously known as Our Lady of Rosary Church.

The church was built in the early 1900s.