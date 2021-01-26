Pacers Rip Raptors by 15

Malcolm Brogdon had 36 points and nine assists and the Indiana Pacers bounced back to beat the Toronto Raptors 129-114.

Fred VanVleet had 25 points to top the Raptors (7-10), who split the two-game mini-series with the Pacers. Norman Powell added 24 points, while Kyle Lowry had 12 points and OG Anunoby finished with 10.

Lowry, who was back after missing two games with a toe infection, had a rough night, shooting 2-for-11 from the field. The all-star guard picked up two quick technicals and was ejected with 47 seconds to play, tugging off his jersey as he went to locker-room.

The Pacers went to the free throw line 45 times _ 18 more than Toronto, and coach Nurse was also given a technical foul late in the game.

The Raptors were missing Pascal Siakam (left knee swelling) for the second consecutive game.

Coming off an impressive 107-102 win at Indiana the previous day, the Raptors got off to a sluggish start and trailed by 14 points in the first half.

with files from (The Canadian Press)