Year-end sales are down for the Windsor-built Pacifica and Grand Caravan.

According to the latest sales figures from Fiat Chrysler Canada, 3,731 Pacificas were sold in 2019, down 38% compared to 2018.

The company reports 27,382 Caravans were sold in 2019, down 15% compared to 2018.

Overall, total vehicle sales dropped about 1% compared to the previous year with the Ram brand leading the charge.