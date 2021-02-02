Pacifica Named Best Minivan by Auto Trader

More awards for the Windsor built Chrysler Pacifica and Grand Caravan.

For the second straight year, the 2021 edition of the vehicle is taking home the "Best Minivan" award from autoTRADER.ca.

According to a release, the autoTRADER.ca awards are Canada's "most comprehensive awards with a jury of more than 20 automotive journalists from across the country who evaluate hundreds of cars according to 12 different criteria."

Also winning an award, the 2021 Ram 1500, which was named the "Best Full-Size Truck" and "Best Overall Truck" for the second consecutive year.