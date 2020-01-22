Pacifica Named Minivan of the Year by AutoTrader



The Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica has been named 'minivan of the year' by AutoTrader Magazine.

A jury of 20 auto experts in Canada picked the Pacifica as the top minivan saying it is 'truly impressive.'

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, AutoTrader Editor-in-Chief Jodi Lai says a vehicle that receives this recognition sets a new benchmark.

"It really has to go above and beyond what is expected. It has to be innovative, fuel efficient, luxurious — all those things that people are looking for," she says. "The Pacifica kinda re-invented the minivan segment as a whole, which is really underrated in general and so, it is unique in that, it is the only one that is available as a plug-in hybrid, so you can drive it 50km without any gas."

She points out the Pacifica has a lot of high tech features such as a WiFi hotspot, the best infotainment system and a lot of family-friendly features like a build-in vacuum.

According to the 2019 sales figures from FCA Canada, 3731 Pacificas were sold last year, down 38% compared to 2018.

Lai says the Pacifica 'should have better sales than they do.'



