Pack-A Purse Drive asking members of the public to donate purses with essential items

A local retirement home has teamed up with the Hiatus House to help those in need.

Lifetimes on Riverside is asking members of the public to donate purses containing essential Items in support of the Hiatus House during the month of April.

Items asked for during this campaign include shampoo, body wash, deodorant, phone chargers, hair spray, washed used clothing and more.

Holly Kirk-McLean, the Director of Community Relations at Lifetimes on Riverside, says one of their goals is to give their residents a chance to feel a sense of normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One of the main goals of the program is to give our residents a way to get back again, we have so many beautiful seniors that live with us and they were leaders in their own right and unfortunately in the last two years, COVID really stole that from them and what this is going to do is help them to reconnect with the greater community."

She says the Hiatus House provides emergency shelter for women and children who are escaping abusive situations.

"Hiatus house is one of those places I think that when you get to know who they are you absolutely love them, but because of the nature of the work they do not everyone is very familiar with them," she continued. "They work so hard to break the cycle of domestic violence in our community."

Kirk-McLean says she is excited to see the reaction from the women receiving these purses will be like.

"We know how hard it's been for not for profits and charities during COVID. We are super excited for this. I just think it brings back some sense of normalcy for people to be able to give back, Windsor-Essex is a very generous community, and our neighbours look out for each other in this community," she said.

The campaign will run until April 28.

Those who would like to drop off donations can do so at Lifetimes on Riverside at 3387 Riverside Dr. or the Royal Canadian Legion Branch on 5645 Wyandotte St.